Cohu Is Riding AI and HBM Trends But Execution Still Matters

Cohu, Inc. COHU is becoming a more visible small-cap play on semiconductor test demand tied to AI infrastructure.

The story is not just about equipment shipments. It also involves high-bandwidth memory inspection, thermal control, software subscriptions, recurring revenue and a cyclical recovery in semiconductor test spending.

COHU Taps the AI Test Equipment Buildout

Cohu is aligning its portfolio with the growing need to test AI accelerators and high-performance compute processors. These chips generate significant heat during operation, making precise temperature control critical during qualification and production testing.

The company’s Eclipse handlers and T-Core active thermal control are central to this opportunity. Management now sees a computing segment pipeline of about $750 million, including roughly $650 million tied to test handlers.

Teradyne, Inc. TER is also relevant to this discussion because it operates in semiconductor test and automation, making it a larger peer investors often watch when evaluating test-equipment demand. Advantest Corporation ATEYY provides automated test equipment as well, reinforcing how AI and advanced chips are pushing test complexity higher across the industry.

Cohu Benefits From the HBM Build Cycle

HBM has become another important trend line for COHU. The company’s Neon platform is tied to inspection and metrology demand as memory makers scale advanced HBM production for AI systems.

Cohu expects Neon HBM revenues to rise about 80% year over year to approximately $20 million in 2026. The company also secured repeat volume orders from U.S. and Korean customers, while continuing to support HBM3 and HBM4 inspection requirements and investing for HBM5.

Cohu, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cohu, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cohu, Inc. Quote

COHU Shows Why Recurring Revenue Matters

Cohu’s model is not limited to one-time capital equipment sales. In the first quarter of 2026, recurring revenue represented about 60% of total revenue, supported by consumables, interfaces, software, upgrades, spares and services.

That mix gives the company a steadier base as system demand moves through semiconductor cycles. Its installed base of about 25,300 systems also creates a foundation for aftermarket sales and service opportunities.

Software subscriptions add another layer. Management cited a $20 million system order that included a $330,000 annual software subscription, with an estimated lifetime value of about $5 million.

Cohu Reflects an Industry Recovery in Motion

The AI opportunity is arriving as broader test conditions improve. First-quarter 2026 revenues rose 29% year over year to $125.1 million, while estimated test-cell utilization improved sequentially to 78%.

Order trends also point to a healthier demand backdrop. Overall orders rose 57% year over year, with test-handler orders up 54%, inspection orders up 64% and semiconductor test orders up 163%.

Management expects full-year 2026 revenues to increase 20% to 25%. That outlook suggests COHU is benefiting from both a semiconductor test recovery and secular AI-linked demand, although the company still needs to execute through customer qualifications and production ramps.

What COHU Ratings Say About the Trend Trade

The bottom line is that COHU offers meaningful exposure to AI processor test, HBM inspection and recurring software-enabled revenue, but the opportunity remains selective rather than risk-free. The company is still operating in a cyclical, competitive semiconductor equipment market.

COHU currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

That rank supports a favorable near-term earnings-estimate backdrop, but it should be viewed alongside the company’s mixed Zacks Style Scores.

The Growth Score of B is the clearest positive and fits the company’s improving revenue outlook. However, the Value Score of F, Momentum Score of F and VGM Score of F show that the stock’s broader style profile remains weak. For investors, COHU is a trend-driven name where execution still matters.

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Cohu, Inc. (COHU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.