COHU

Cohu reports Q3 EPS (8c), consensus (7c)

October 31, 2024 — 04:07 pm EDT

Reports Q3 revenue $95.3M, consensus $95.8M. “We continued to execute on our strategy to win customers on Cohu‘s (COHU) Diamondx tester, capturing design-wins in mixed signal applications, while also expanding our inspection metrology business with Neon and the new Krypton system,” said Cohu President and CEO Luis Muller. “We are focused on developing new products that are aligned to higher near-term growth opportunities in data centers and continuing to build our recurring software revenue.”

