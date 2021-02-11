Cohu Q4 Profit Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cohu, Inc. (COHU) reported fourth-quarter adjusted profit per share of $0.73 compared to a loss of $0.01, prior year. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.61, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Fourth-quarter sales were $202.4 million compared to $142.0 million, a year ago. Analysts expected revenue of $197.76 million, for the quarter.

Cohu expects first quarter sales to be between $212 million and $232 million.

