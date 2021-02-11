Markets
COHU

Cohu Q4 Profit Tops Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Cohu, Inc. (COHU) reported fourth-quarter adjusted profit per share of $0.73 compared to a loss of $0.01, prior year. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.61, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Fourth-quarter sales were $202.4 million compared to $142.0 million, a year ago. Analysts expected revenue of $197.76 million, for the quarter.

Cohu expects first quarter sales to be between $212 million and $232 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

COHU

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More