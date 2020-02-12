Cohu Q4 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Cohu Inc. (COHU) reported that its net loss attributable to the company for the fourth-quarter narrowed to $17.27 million or $0.42 per share from $56.75 million or $1.40 per share in the previous year.

Non-GAAP results loss per share was $0.01 per share, compared to net income of $0.24 per share in the previous year.

Net sales were $142.0 million down from $170.64 million in the prior year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.03 per share and revenues of $139.02 million for the fourth-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Cohu expects first quarter 2020 sales to be between $140 million and $152 million. Analysts expect revenue of $143.06 million for the quarter.

The company said its board approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share payable on April 9, 2020 to shareholders of record on February 25, 2020.

