Cohu Q3 Adj. Profit, Revenue Beat Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Cohu Inc. (COHU) reported Thursday that its net loss for the third quarter narrowed to $6.65 million or $0.16 per share from $10.47 million or $0.25 per share in the prior year.

Adjusted income from continuing operations was $0.27 per share, compared to income of $0.12 per share last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Quarterly net sales rose to $150.65 million from $143.50 million in the prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $145.99 million for the quarter.

Looking ahead, Cohu expects fourth-quarter sales to be between $176 million and $192 million. The Street expects revenue of $142.64 million for the quarter.

