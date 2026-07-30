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Cohu Q2 Loss Narrows, Revenue Jumps 38%

July 30, 2026 — 04:16 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Semiconductor equipment supplier Cohu, Inc. (COHU) on Thursday reported a near break-even second-quarter result, with revenue climbing 38% from last year.

For the second quarter, the company posted a net loss of $0.2 million or $0.00 per share, compared with a net loss of $16.9 million or $0.36 per share in the prior-year quarter.

On an adjusted basis, net income was $14.1 million or $0.26 per share, compared with $0.7 million or $0.02 per share a year earlier.

Quarterly net sales increased to $149.0 million from $107.7 million a year ago.

For the third quarter, Cohu expects sales of $170 million, plus or minus $7 million. The company also raised its fiscal 2026 high-performance computing revenue estimate to a range of $100 million to $110 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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