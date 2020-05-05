Cohu Q1 Results Top Estimates; Sees Q2 Sales In Line With View

(RTTNews) - Cohu Inc. (COHU) reported a first quarter loss of $17.3 million or $0.42 per share, compared to net loss of $22.9 million or $0.56 per share in the prior year.

Non-GAAP income for the latest-quarter was $0.1 million or $0.00 per share.

Net sales were $138.9 million down from $147.8 million in the prior year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.02 per share and revenues of $130.63 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Cohu expects second quarter 2020 sales to be between $130 million and $155 million. Analysts expect second-quarter revenue of $138.78 million.

The company said its board has authorized suspending its quarterly cash dividend.

