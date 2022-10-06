Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Cohu Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Cohu had debt of US$91.6m at the end of June 2022, a reduction from US$217.4m over a year. But on the other hand it also has US$368.1m in cash, leading to a US$276.5m net cash position. NasdaqGS:COHU Debt to Equity History October 6th 2022

How Strong Is Cohu's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Cohu had liabilities of US$194.3m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$150.7m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$368.1m and US$212.9m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has US$236.0m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity suggests that Cohu is taking a careful approach to debt. Because it has plenty of assets, it is unlikely to have trouble with its lenders. Succinctly put, Cohu boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Also good is that Cohu grew its EBIT at 15% over the last year, further increasing its ability to manage debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Cohu's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. Cohu may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the most recent two years, Cohu recorded free cash flow worth 67% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing Up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Cohu has US$276.5m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$96m, being 67% of its EBIT. So is Cohu's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 2 warning signs with Cohu (at least 1 which is concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

