Cohu Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Cohu Inc. (COHU) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $20.9 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $14.9 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Cohu Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $35.6 million or $0.72 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.2% to $191.9 million from $202.4 million last year.

Cohu Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $20.9 Mln. vs. $14.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.42 vs. $0.34 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.54 -Revenue (Q4): $191.9 Mln vs. $202.4 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $188-202 mln

