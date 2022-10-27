Cohu Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Cohu Inc. (COHU) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $24.9 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $23.7 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Cohu Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $36.1 million or $0.74 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.2% to $206.7 million from $225.1 million last year.

Cohu Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $24.9 Mln. vs. $23.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.51 vs. $0.48 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.68 -Revenue (Q3): $206.7 Mln vs. $225.1 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $180-$198 mln

