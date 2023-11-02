Cohu Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Cohu Inc. (COHU) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $3.9 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $24.9 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Cohu Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $16.9 million or $0.35 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 27.0% to $150.8 million from $206.7 million last year.

Cohu Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $3.9 Mln. vs. $24.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.08 vs. $0.51 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.32 -Revenue (Q3): $150.8 Mln vs. $206.7 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $130-$142 mln

