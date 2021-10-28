Cohu Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cohu Inc. (COHU):

-Earnings: $23.73 million in Q3 vs. -$6.65 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.48 in Q3 vs. -$0.16 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Cohu Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $34.6 million or $0.70 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.69 per share -Revenue: $225.1 million in Q3 vs. $150.6 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $182 mln - $195 mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.