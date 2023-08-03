Cohu Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Cohu Inc. (COHU) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $10.6 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $28.8 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Cohu Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $22.8 million or $0.48 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 22.2% to $168.9 million from $217.2 million last year.

Cohu Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $10.6 Mln. vs. $28.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.22 vs. $0.59 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.44 -Revenue (Q2): $168.9 Mln vs. $217.2 Mln last year.

