Cohu Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cohu Inc. (COHU):

Earnings: -$21.4 million in Q4 vs. -$2.0 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.46 in Q4 vs. -$0.04 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Cohu Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$7.1 million or -$0.15 per share for the period.

Revenue: $94.1 million in Q4 vs. $137.2 million in the same period last year.

