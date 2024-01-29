Cohu Expects Q4 Prel. Revenue Better Than View

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Technology company Cohu Inc. (COHU), Monday announced its preliminary fourth-quarter result, where it expects revenue to be better than the estimates, despite softer demands and lower test cell utilizations. For the fourth quarter, the company expects revenue to be around $137 million, which is in line with its guidance.

On average, the analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated revenue of $136.02 million for the fourth quarter.

The company said that it anticipates first quarter 2024 revenue to be around 20 percent lower than the fourth quarter, as it expects demand to remain low during the period, whereas analysts estimate it to stand at $135.22 million.

Currently, Cohu's stock is sliding 1.91 percent, to $32.4 on the Nasdaq.

