COHU Earnings Results: $COHU Reports Quarterly Earnings

COHU ($COHU) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of -$0.02 per share, beating estimates of -$0.17 by $0.15. The company also reported revenue of $96,800,000, missing estimates of $98,544,852 by $-1,744,852.

COHU Insider Trading Activity

COHU insiders have traded $COHU stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COHU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER BOHRSON (Sr VP & Chief Customer Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 1,200 shares for an estimated $27,004.

COHU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of COHU stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

