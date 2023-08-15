COHU Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Cohu Inc (Symbol: COHU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.49, changing hands as low as $36.17 per share. Cohu Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COHU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COHU's low point in its 52 week range is $25.20 per share, with $43.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.20.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.