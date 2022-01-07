COHU Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Cohu Inc (Symbol: COHU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.13, changing hands as low as $35.89 per share. Cohu Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COHU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COHU's low point in its 52 week range is $29 per share, with $51.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.92.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.