COHU Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Cohu Inc (Symbol: COHU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $29.47, changing hands as high as $29.49 per share. Cohu Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COHU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COHU's low point in its 52 week range is $24.06 per share, with $39.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.12.

