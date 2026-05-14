Cohu (COHU) Price Target Increased by 47.88% to 58.58

The average one-year price target for Cohu (NasdaqGS:COHU) has been revised to $58.58 / share. This is an increase of 47.88% from the prior estimate of $39.61 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $68.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.61% from the latest reported closing price of $48.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 273 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cohu. This is an decrease of 148 owner(s) or 35.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COHU is 0.09%, an increase of 28.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.52% to 53,038K shares. The put/call ratio of COHU is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 2,472K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,934K shares , representing a decrease of 18.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COHU by 6.93% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 2,038K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company.

Royce & Associates holds 2,028K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,918K shares , representing an increase of 5.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COHU by 35.38% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,968K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 1,780K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,892K shares , representing a decrease of 6.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COHU by 12.84% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.