Cohu (COHU) Price Target Increased by 12.62% to 29.58

The average one-year price target for Cohu (NasdaqGS:COHU) has been revised to $29.58 / share. This is an increase of 12.62% from the prior estimate of $26.26 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.91% from the latest reported closing price of $22.09 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 472 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cohu. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COHU is 0.12%, an increase of 7.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.05% to 61,221K shares. The put/call ratio of COHU is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 3,035K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,760K shares , representing an increase of 9.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COHU by 49.38% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,934K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,153K shares , representing a decrease of 41.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COHU by 48.48% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,780K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,880K shares , representing a decrease of 3.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COHU by 25.18% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 2,026K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,146K shares , representing a decrease of 5.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COHU by 46.46% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,910K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,825K shares , representing an increase of 4.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COHU by 7.48% over the last quarter.

