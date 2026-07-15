COHR's Post-Earnings Pullback Has Strengthened the Investment Case

Coherent COHR appears to offer a more compelling investment opportunity following its recent post-earnings correction. The stock retreated despite the company delivering a strong quarterly performance, raising its outlook and highlighting record backlog visibility extending through 2028.

Management also reaffirmed that fiscal 2027 growth is expected to exceed fiscal 2026 levels while continuing to ramp production of its 6-inch indium phosphide platform, a critical technology supporting next-generation AI networking. The sharp decline came after an extraordinary rally rather than any deterioration in business fundamentals, reflecting a reset in investor expectations. COHR remains up an impressive 218% over the past year, even after declining 19% over the past month.

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Although the stock trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29X, above the industry average of 20.89X, the recent correction has made the valuation more reasonable relative to its long-term growth prospects.

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Supporting this view, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at $5.47, indicating 55% year over year growth. The consensus mark for 2026 revenues stands at 7.06 billion, suggesting 21.5% year over year growth.

Coherent Continues to Outperform Key Peers

Compared with optical networking peers Lumentum LITE and Fabrinet (FN), Coherent continues to benefit from stronger exposure to AI infrastructure investments and increasing demand for high-speed optical connectivity. While LITE and FN are well-positioned to capitalize on data center upgrades, Coherent has strengthened its competitive standing through manufacturing expansion, long-term customer commitments and improved backlog visibility.

The company is also demonstrating an ability to translate robust demand into profitable growth while maintaining confidence in future expansion. As AI infrastructure spending continues to accelerate, Lumentum, Fabrinet and Coherent are all expected to benefit. However, Coherent currently combines superior growth visibility, expanding production capacity and a more attractive post-correction valuation, making it stand out among its optical networking peers.

COHR currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Coherent Corp. (COHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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