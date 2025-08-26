COHR vs. AMPL: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Technology Services sector might want to consider either Coherent (COHR) or Amplitude, Inc. (AMPL). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Coherent has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Amplitude, Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that COHR likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than AMPL has recently. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

COHR currently has a forward P/E ratio of 19.84, while AMPL has a forward P/E of 171.38. We also note that COHR has a PEG ratio of 0.79. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. AMPL currently has a PEG ratio of 4.43.

Another notable valuation metric for COHR is its P/B ratio of 2.35. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, AMPL has a P/B of 3.94.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to COHR's Value grade of B and AMPL's Value grade of F.

COHR sticks out from AMPL in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that COHR is the better option right now.

