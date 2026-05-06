COHR Stock: A Practical Guide to Playing AI Optics

Coherent's COHR upside case is rooted in multi-year visibility, mix tailwinds, and structural cost improvements. The risk case is that supply constraints and lead-time sensitivity keep results uneven, especially while the company manages multiple simultaneous ramps.

For context, other AI networking beneficiaries face similar “bandwidth boom” dynamics, even if their roles differ. Marvell Technology MRVL is pushing silicon photonics “light engine” platforms aimed at low-power rack-scale interconnect in AI networks. Ciena CIEN is also highlighting 1.6T coherent optical innovation targeted at data center networking needs.

COHR’s Revenue Is Concentrated Where Growth Is Strongest

Coherent’s revenue mix is increasingly concentrated in the Datacenter and Communications segment, which has been the primary growth driver while Industrial has been weaker. In fiscal second quarter 2026, Datacenter and Communications generated $1.208 billion, representing 72% of total revenue.

That concentration cuts both ways. It strengthens exposure to the highest-growth end market in the portfolio, but it also increases sensitivity to datacenter demand cycles and timing.

Coherent Corp. Revenue (TTM)

Coherent Corp. revenue-ttm | Coherent Corp. Quote

Coherent’s Fiscal 2025 Growth Was Communications-Led

Fiscal 2025 provides the baseline for the current upcycle. Revenue was $5.8 billion, up 23% year over year, with communications revenue rising $1.2 billion, or 51%, driven by AI datacenter demand and telecom strength.

Outside communications, revenue decreased 2% as gains in display and semiconductor capital equipment were offset by industrial softness and lower silicon carbide demand.

COHR Earnings Power Is Improving With Mix and Yield

Recent results underscore operating momentum. In fiscal second quarter 2026, revenue rose 22% year over year to $1.69 billion, while non-GAAP diluted earnings per share increased 35% to $1.29. Non-GAAP gross margin expanded to 39.0%, and operating margin reached 19.9%.

Management tied the margin improvement to lower input costs, yield gains, and pricing optimization, with 6-inch wafer scaling positioned as a longer-term structural support.

Coherent’s Capacity Plan Is a Key De-Risking Lever

Capacity execution is central because supply tightness is expected to persist through calendar 2026 and 2027. Coherent is expanding assembly and testing globally and progressing toward doubling internal indium phosphide capacity by the fourth quarter of calendar 2026.

If the company can align that roadmap with demand timing, it can reduce the lead-time sensitivity that drives margin volatility.

COHR stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Ciena Corporation (CIEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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