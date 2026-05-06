COHR Stock Outlook: Is the AI Optics Upcycle Enough at 48x EPS?

Coherent COHR is positioned at the center of the AI optics buildout, with demand supported by long-term agreements and record booking visibility. That setup is compelling because mix and cost actions are lining up to support margin expansion.

The tension is timing and execution. Supply tightness, long lead times, and overlapping ramps can still create uneven profitability even if the revenue trajectory stays intact, which keeps the outlook balanced.

COHR Is Leveraged to the AI Optics Buildout

Coherent’s Datacenter and Communications business has been the key beneficiary of AI datacenter demand for high-speed optical solutions, and management is leaning on multi-year agreements to support planning and delivery. The company is framing the current environment as an upcycle with unusually strong booking visibility.

At the same time, the model remains sensitive to mix and lead times. Industry supply is tight, production cycles are long, and external sourcing can introduce volatility, all of which raise the bar on execution. That balance of durable demand and near-term variability supports a Neutral view.

Coherent’s Visibility Extends Deep Into 2027 and 2028

Management’s visibility claims are unusually deep. Most of calendar 2026 is already booked, orders extend into calendar 2027, and customer forecasts reach into calendar 2028 alongside multiple long-term agreements.

That matters because the company is also calling for sustained momentum in Datacenter and Communications, with expectations for double-digit sequential growth in the fiscal third and fiscal fourth quarters of 2026. With that backdrop, the debate shifts from “Is demand real?” to “Can supply, mix, and ramps convert demand into steady margin progress?”

COHR Mix Shift Could Drive Margin Expansion

A major profitability lever is product mix. Higher-margin 1.6T pluggables are ramping through calendar 2026, and that richer mix is expected to support continued non-GAAP gross margin improvement.

The implication is that earnings can scale faster than revenue if higher-value products become a larger portion of shipments. In this phase of the cycle, small swings in mix can have an outsized impact on margins, which makes quarterly cadence and product transitions important to monitor.

Coherent Corp. Profit Margin (Quarterly)

Coherent Corp. profit-margin-quarterly | Coherent Corp. Quote

Coherent’s 6-Inch Wafer Shift Lowers Unit Costs

Coherent is also pursuing structural cost improvements through a transition to larger 6-inch indium phosphide wafers. The shift is positioned as a direct unit-cost advantage, with yield improvements that support longer-term margin expansion targets.

This is a different kind of lever than a mix. Mixed benefits are tied to what customers buy and when they take delivery. Wafer scaling is about the company’s manufacturing efficiency, which can support profitability across multiple demand outcomes if execution stays on track.

COHR Risks: Supply Tightness and Lead-Time Sensitivity

The core risk case centers on indium phosphide. A supply-demand imbalance is expected to persist through calendar 2026 and 2027, creating constraints that can ripple through production schedules.

Long production cycles and reliance on external sourcing can also create margin volatility. Even with revenue growth, profitability can be uneven if the company must expedite supply, absorb cost variability, or manage shifting lead times across customers and products.

Coherent’s Valuation Leaves Less Room for Error

At roughly 47.8x forward 12-month earnings per share, COHR is trading well above cited benchmarks and above its own five-year median multiple. The valuation comparison is stark versus the Zacks sub-industry, the Zacks sector, and the S&P 500 multiples cited in the valuation snapshot.

When a multiple is elevated, the market tends to reward clean execution and penalize margin variability. That places added weight on mixed discipline and supply-related stability, because small disappointments can matter more when expectations are high.

COHR What To Watch in Fiscal 2026 Results

For fiscal 2026, investors can keep the checklist simple. First, track progress on the 1.6T pluggables ramp and whether product mix continues to move toward higher-value shipments.

Second, look for evidence that 6-inch wafer scaling is translating into measurable cost and yield benefits that reinforce margin lift. Third, monitor signals on whether supply tightness is easing or persisting, given expectations for imbalance through 2026 and 2027.

Finally, the growth profile matters. Datacenter and Communications is expected to remain the engine, while Industrial is expected to stabilize before improving later in the year.

Peer Comparison

Among U.S.-listed peers, Marvell Technology MRVL and Ciena CIEN offer useful benchmarks for evaluating COHR’s positioning. Marvell Technology is focused on silicon photonics and custom AI connectivity chips, giving it strong exposure to hyperscaler spending cycles and next-generation data center architectures.

Meanwhile, Ciena operates more on the systems and networking side, with a deep presence in telecom and cloud optical infrastructure, including 1.6T coherent solutions. Ciena benefits from long-cycle carrier investments, while Marvell Technology is more tightly linked to semiconductor-driven growth. Compared to these peers, COHR sits closer to the component layer, making its execution and supply chain management more critical to capturing AI optics demand.

COHR stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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