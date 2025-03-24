$COHR stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$COHR stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $145,960,536 of trading volume.

$COHR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $COHR:

$COHR insiders have traded $COHR stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COHR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER KOEPPEN (Chief Innovation Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 15,829 shares for an estimated $1,624,683 .

. JOSEPH J CORASANTI sold 9,240 shares for an estimated $935,921

ELIZABETH PATRICK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,542 shares for an estimated $579,910 .

. HOWARD H. XIA has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,970 shares for an estimated $324,270 .

. JAMES ROBERT ANDERSON (CEO & President) has made 2 purchases buying 1,000 shares for an estimated $103,348 and 0 sales.

$COHR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 295 institutional investors add shares of $COHR stock to their portfolio, and 306 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$COHR Government Contracts

We have seen $81,970 of award payments to $COHR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$COHR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $COHR stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COHR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $115,000 on 02/03, 01/02 and 0 sales.

$COHR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COHR in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 11/18/2024

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 11/07/2024

Stifel Nicolaus issued a "Buy" rating on 10/22/2024

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 10/14/2024

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 10/01/2024

$COHR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COHR recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $COHR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $114.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ananda Baruah from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $120.0 on 11/07/2024

on 11/07/2024 Mike Genovese from Rosenblatt Securities set a target price of $105.0 on 10/22/2024

on 10/22/2024 Dave Kang from B.Riley Financial set a target price of $86.0 on 10/18/2024

on 10/18/2024 James Ricchiuti from Needham set a target price of $120.0 on 10/14/2024

on 10/14/2024 Vivek Arya from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $108.0 on 10/04/2024

on 10/04/2024 Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna set a target price of $120.0 on 10/01/2024

