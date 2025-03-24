$COHR stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$COHR stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $145,960,536 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $COHR:
$COHR Insider Trading Activity
$COHR insiders have traded $COHR stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COHR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHRISTOPHER KOEPPEN (Chief Innovation Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 15,829 shares for an estimated $1,624,683.
- JOSEPH J CORASANTI sold 9,240 shares for an estimated $935,921
- ELIZABETH PATRICK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,542 shares for an estimated $579,910.
- HOWARD H. XIA has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,970 shares for an estimated $324,270.
- JAMES ROBERT ANDERSON (CEO & President) has made 2 purchases buying 1,000 shares for an estimated $103,348 and 0 sales.
$COHR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 295 institutional investors add shares of $COHR stock to their portfolio, and 306 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 3,509,509 shares (+23.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $332,455,787
- FMR LLC added 2,764,488 shares (+39.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $261,879,948
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 2,128,620 shares (-40.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $201,644,172
- INVESCO LTD. removed 1,943,127 shares (-17.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $184,072,420
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,242,900 shares (+558.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $117,739,917
- WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP removed 1,092,405 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $97,125,728
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 979,632 shares (-97.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $92,800,539
$COHR Government Contracts
We have seen $81,970 of award payments to $COHR over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- ZINC SULFIDE (ZNS) TEST PIECES: $29,120
- PURCHASE SIC SUBSTRATES: $28,050
- 6H- SIC SUBSTRATE FOR MBE GROWTH: $24,800
$COHR Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $COHR stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COHR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $115,000 on 02/03, 01/02 and 0 sales.
$COHR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COHR in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 11/18/2024
- Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 11/07/2024
- Stifel Nicolaus issued a "Buy" rating on 10/22/2024
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 10/14/2024
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 10/01/2024
$COHR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COHR recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $COHR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $114.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ananda Baruah from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $120.0 on 11/07/2024
- Mike Genovese from Rosenblatt Securities set a target price of $105.0 on 10/22/2024
- Dave Kang from B.Riley Financial set a target price of $86.0 on 10/18/2024
- James Ricchiuti from Needham set a target price of $120.0 on 10/14/2024
- Vivek Arya from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $108.0 on 10/04/2024
- Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna set a target price of $120.0 on 10/01/2024
