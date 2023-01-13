COHR or VERI: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Technology Services stocks have likely encountered both Coherent (COHR) and Veritone, Inc. (VERI). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Currently, Coherent has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Veritone, Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that COHR likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than VERI has recently. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

COHR currently has a forward P/E ratio of 10.64, while VERI has a forward P/E of 622. We also note that COHR has a PEG ratio of 0.96. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. VERI currently has a PEG ratio of 99.20.

Another notable valuation metric for COHR is its P/B ratio of 1.23. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, VERI has a P/B of 3.18.

These metrics, and several others, help COHR earn a Value grade of B, while VERI has been given a Value grade of F.

COHR sticks out from VERI in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that COHR is the better option right now.

