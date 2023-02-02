COHR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Coherent Corp (Symbol: COHR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $46.19, changing hands as high as $46.55 per share. Coherent Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COHR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COHR's low point in its 52 week range is $29.90 per share, with $278.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.61.

