COHR Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Coherent Corp. COHR is scheduled to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Aug. 13, after market close.

The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the four trailing quarters. It delivered an earnings surprise of 15.2%, on average.

Coherent Corp. Price and EPS Surprise

Coherent Corp. price-eps-surprise | Coherent Corp. Quote

Coherent’s Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is set at $1.5 billion, implying 15.2% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

The consensus mark for the Networking segment is set at $930.2 million, indicating a 21.9% year-over-year increase. Strong demand for the AI data center market is likely to have fueled this segment’s growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Materials segment is kept at $231.2 million, suggesting a year-over-year fall of 2.6%. Continued softness in the consumer electronics end market is anticipated to have affected this segment.

For Lasers, the consensus mark is pegged at $358.4 million, rising 3% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. We expect increasing demand for COHR’s excimer annealing lasers to have aided this segment’s growth. Continued strength in the semi-cap equipment market is likely to have contributed to this segment’s improvement.

The consensus estimate for the bottom line is pegged at 93 cents per share, implying 52.5% year-over-year growth.

What Our Model Says About COHR

Our model predicts an earnings beat for Coherent this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

COHR has an Earnings ESP of +8.32% and flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few other stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, also have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Bitfarms BITF: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $81.7 million, indicating a 96.6% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The consensus estimate for loss is pegged at a penny per share, whereas it incurred a loss of 7 cents in the year-ago quarter. BITF surpassed the consensus estimate in the past four quarters, with an average beat of 59.1%.

BITF has an Earnings ESP of +25.00% and a Zacks Rank of 2. It is scheduled to declare second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 12.

Stantec STN: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $1.2 billion, indicating growth of 8.4% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 98 cents per share, suggesting 19.5% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. COHR surpassed the consensus estimate in the past four quarters, with an average beat of 6%.

STN has an Earnings ESP of +0.82% and flaunts a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. It is scheduled to declare second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 13.

See our %%CTA_TEXT%% report – free today!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Stantec Inc. (STN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coherent Corp. (COHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.