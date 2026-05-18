COHR Dives Into AI Market: Can Concentration Risks Affect Top Line?

Coherent Corp. COHR demonstrated over-reliance on AI in the third quarter of fiscal 2026. The company’s Datacenter & Communications segment’s revenues grew 41% year over year to $1.4 billion, contributing 75% to the top line. While this performance is noteworthy, the contraction in the industrial market raises concentration risks if macroeconomic tailwinds shift.

These elevated levels of concentration can be attributed to the rising demand for AI datacenter infrastructure, primarily 800G and 1.6T transceivers, along with Optical Switch Systems. This expansion masks cyclical corrections on the industrial front of the company. COHR’s industrial segment delivered $444 million in revenues, a major setback from the year-ago quarter’s $529.2 million. On a similar note, lasers and the optoelectronic sub-segment underperform, making them a drag on Coherent’s overall performance.

While we must acknowledge the fact that the surging datacenter gains currently offset the legacy declines, it affects the company’s risk profile. Corporate stability is highly tied to the CapEx budget of a concentrated group of cloud service providers and AI hardware collaborators, as evidenced by COHR’s partnership with NVIDIA. Management is certain about the multi-year customer visibility extending into 2028, and a sequential boost is anticipated for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, with the top line rising to $1.91-$2.05 billion.

On the financial front, the shift in the revenue mix toward advanced AI components bolsters near-term profitability, raising the adjusted operating margin 170 basis points (bps) year over year in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 to 20.3%. It boosted adjusted EPS by 54.9% year over year to $1.41. If the AI market experiences a slowdown, with traditional industrial and microelectronics witnessing a downturn as well, Coherent has no safety net to fall back on and continue the same growth trajectory.

COHR’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Coherent’s stock has rallied a whopping 381.8% in a year against the industry’s 10% growth. COHR’s industry peers Dave DAVE and GDS Holdings GDS jumped 28.9% and 56.7%, respectively, in the same period.

1-Year Share Price Performance

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From a valuation perspective, COHR trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18X, higher than the industry, Dave and GDS Holdings’ 23.1X, 13.91X and 25.99X, respectively.

P/E F12M

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Coherent and GDS Holdings have a Value Score of D. Dave carries a Value Score of C.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COHR’s earnings for 2026 and 2027 has increased 1.7% and 12.1%, respectively, over the past 60 days.

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COHR currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.