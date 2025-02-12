Cohort's MASS Secures Additional GBP 17.5 Mln In JCAST Contract Extension With UK Strategic Command

(RTTNews) - Cohort plc (CHRT.L), a provider of various products and services in defense, security, and related markets, announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, MASS Consultants Ltd, has secured an extension of the Joint Command and Staff Training (JCAST) contract with UK Strategic Command for an additional two years, extending it to July 2027. The contract is valued at over 17.5 million pounds.

