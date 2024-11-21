News & Insights

Cohort plc Raises £40 Million for Acquisition

November 21, 2024 — 06:32 am EST

Cohort plc (GB:CHRT) has released an update.

Cohort plc has successfully raised £40 million through a share placing to support its acquisition of EM Solutions. The new shares were issued at a price of 875 pence each, representing a 4.3% discount on the previous closing price. This strategic move aims to bolster Cohort’s capabilities in the technology sector.

