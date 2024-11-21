Cohort plc Raises £40 Million for Acquisition

Cohort plc (GB:CHRT) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Cohort plc has successfully raised £40 million through a share placing to support its acquisition of EM Solutions. The new shares were issued at a price of 875 pence each, representing a 4.3% discount on the previous closing price. This strategic move aims to bolster Cohort’s capabilities in the technology sector.
For further insights into GB:CHRT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.