Cohort plc Raises £40 Million for Acquisition

Cohort plc (GB:CHRT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Cohort plc has successfully raised £40 million through a share placing to support its acquisition of EM Solutions. The new shares were issued at a price of 875 pence each, representing a 4.3% discount on the previous closing price. This strategic move aims to bolster Cohort’s capabilities in the technology sector.

For further insights into GB:CHRT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.