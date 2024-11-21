Cohort plc Raises £1 Million in Retail Offer

Cohort plc (GB:CHRT) has released an update.

Cohort plc has successfully raised £1 million through a retail offer, issuing 114,285 new shares at 875 pence each, bringing the total new shares to be issued to 4,685,713. These shares are set to commence trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange on 25 November 2024. This move is part of Cohort’s strategic efforts to strengthen its market position and attract more investors.

