Cohort plc Enhances Employee Share Scheme

Cohort plc (GB:CHRT) has released an update.

Cohort plc, an AIM-listed technology group, has announced that its Employee Benefit Trust has acquired 186,937 ordinary shares at £8.00 each to fulfill employee share scheme awards. This transaction brings the total shares held by the Trust to 1,204,409, representing 2.89% of the company’s voting rights. Cohort plc is known for its innovations in the defense sector and operates through two main segments: Communications and Intelligence, and Sensors and Effectors, with a total employment of over 1,250 staff.

