Cohort plc Announces Updated Share Capital

Cohort plc (GB:CHRT) has released an update.

Cohort plc, an AIM-listed technology group, has announced that its total issued share capital as of May 31, 2024, is 41,606,486 ordinary shares with one vote each, and no treasury shares held. Shareholders can use this share figure as a reference for disclosing changes in their stake in the company as per regulatory requirements. Cohort plc consists of six subsidiary companies providing specialized products and services in defence and related markets across the UK, Germany, and Portugal.

