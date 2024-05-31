News & Insights

Stocks

Cohort plc Announces Updated Share Capital

May 31, 2024 — 10:48 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cohort plc (GB:CHRT) has released an update.

Cohort plc, an AIM-listed technology group, has announced that its total issued share capital as of May 31, 2024, is 41,606,486 ordinary shares with one vote each, and no treasury shares held. Shareholders can use this share figure as a reference for disclosing changes in their stake in the company as per regulatory requirements. Cohort plc consists of six subsidiary companies providing specialized products and services in defence and related markets across the UK, Germany, and Portugal.

For further insights into GB:CHRT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.