Cohort plc Announces Investor Webinar for Half-Year Results

Cohort plc (GB:CHRT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Cohort plc is set to present its half-year results via a free webinar on December 13, 2024, inviting both current and prospective investors to join and engage with the company’s leadership. The event promises an insightful look into Cohort’s performance across its diverse operations in the defence sector, showcasing its innovative offerings from communications to sensors.

For further insights into GB:CHRT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.