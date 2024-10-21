News & Insights

Cohort Executives Increase Stakes, Signaling Growth Confidence

October 21, 2024 — 07:22 am EDT

Cohort plc (GB:CHRT) has released an update.

Cohort plc has announced that its Chief Executive, Andrew Thomis, and Finance Director, Simon Walther, each acquired 365 ordinary shares at a price of 492 pence through the company’s Share Incentive Plan. These purchases reflect ongoing confidence in Cohort’s growth prospects and strategic direction, as both executives now hold substantial stakes in the company. Investors may find these transactions significant as they could indicate strong internal belief in the firm’s future performance.

