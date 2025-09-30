Cohort (AIM:CHRT) Price Target Increased by 21.02% to 1,859.89

The average one-year price target for Cohort (AIM:CHRT) has been revised to 1,859.89 GBX / share. This is an increase of 21.02% from the prior estimate of 1,536.80 GBX dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,212.00 GBX to a high of 2,646.26 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.85% from the latest reported closing price of 1,400.00 GBX / share.

Cohort Maintains 1.20% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.20%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.34% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cohort. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHRT is 0.18%, an increase of 42.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 191.71% to 425K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 109K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 43K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 96.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHRT by 2,582.34% over the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 36K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares , representing an increase of 3.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHRT by 28.25% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 32K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 25K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares , representing an increase of 34.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHRT by 30.16% over the last quarter.

