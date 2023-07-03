News & Insights

Coherus Rolls Out YUSIMRY At $995 Per Carton In US

(RTTNews) - Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS) announced Monday that YUSIMRY (adalimumab-aqvh) is now available for commercial sale in the United States at a list price of $995 per carton for two 40 mg/0.8 mL autoinjectors.

The pricing represents a discount of more than 85% to Humira (adalimumab), currently priced at $6,922 per carton of two pens.

YUSIMRY is presented in a state-of-the-art autoinjector and includes Coherus' proprietary non-stinging, citrate-free formulation and a 29-gauge needle.

YUSIMRY, approved in 2021 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, is a tumor necrosis factor blocker indicated to reduce the signs and symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis, and to treat Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis and hidradenitis suppurativa.

YUSIMRY Solutions - Coherus' patient services platform - will ensure improved access and a fast and seamless experience as patients start or switch to YUSIMRY treatment based on a determination by their healthcare provider.

