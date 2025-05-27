Markets
Coherus To Partner With STORM On Development Of LOQTORZI/STC-15 Combination

(RTTNews) - Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) announced a clinical collaboration with STORM Therapeutics (STORM) to evaluate STC-15, a METTL3 inhibitor, in combination with LOQTORZI in a Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma and endometrial cancer. Coherus will provide LOQTORZI to STORM, which will be the sponsor of the Phase 1b/2 combination trial.

The phase 1b study will evaluate STC-15, a METTL3 inhibitor, in combination with LOQTORZI to determine the safety and efficacy of the combination. The phase 2 portion of the study will evaluate expansion cohorts in NSCLC, HNSCC, endometrial cancer and melanoma, in up to 188 patients in the United States.

