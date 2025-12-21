Coherus Oncology (CHRS) Price Target Increased by 13.33% to 5.78

The average one-year price target for Coherus Oncology (NasdaqGM:CHRS) has been revised to $5.78 / share. This is an increase of 13.33% from the prior estimate of $5.10 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 325.00% from the latest reported closing price of $1.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 221 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coherus Oncology. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHRS is 0.02%, an increase of 39.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.80% to 58,498K shares. The put/call ratio of CHRS is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tang Capital Management holds 5,097K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,720K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,435K shares , representing an increase of 7.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHRS by 12.44% over the last quarter.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. holds 3,036K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,741K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,676K shares , representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHRS by 109.04% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,682K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,928K shares , representing a decrease of 9.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHRS by 16.22% over the last quarter.

