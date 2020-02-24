Coherus (CHRS) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. CHRS is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2019 results on Feb 27.

The company’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in the other one. Its four-quarter surprise is positive 149.9%, on average. In the third quarter, Coherus reported a positive earnings surprise of 75%.

Shares of Coherus have increased 52.1% in the past year against the industry’s 3.5% decline.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for the quarter to be reported.

Factors to Note

Udenyca (pegfilgrastim-cbqv) has been a market-leading pegfilgrastim biosimilar to Neulasta (pegfilgrastim)in the United States and achieved about 19% of unit market share at the end of September 2019. We expect the drug to have performed well in the quarter.

The company expects to file a biologics license application (BLA) for CHS-1420, an anti-TNF product candidate, as an AbbVie’s (ABBV) Humira biosimilar. The company expects to incur additional investment in manufacturing activities before filing any BLA or marketing authorization applications submission. We expect the company to provide an update on its investment activity in the the fourth quarter earnings call.

The company acquired exclusive rights from Bioeq IP AG, a Swiss biopharmaceutical joint venture, to commercialize Bioeq’s Lucentis (ranibizumab) biosimilar candidate in the United States. Bioeq planned to file a BLA with the FDA in the fourth quarter and Coherus plans to launch the product in the United States in 2021. We expect an update on progress with the BLA filing in the conference call.

We also expect the company to provide an update on the license and settlement agreement with Pfizer related to patents and applications associated with Humira (adalimumab) formulations.

What Our Model Indicates

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Coherus this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: Coherus has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%, as both the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the Most Accurate Estimate are pegged a profit of 68 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

