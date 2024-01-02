Coherus BioSciences: LOQTORZI Now Available Through Select Specialty Distributors

(RTTNews) - Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS) announced that LOQTORZI is now available through select specialty distributors in the United States. LOQTORZI is indicated in combination with cisplatin and gemcitabine for the first-line treatment of adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced nasopharyngeal carcinoma, and as monotherapy for the treatment of adults with recurrent, unresectable, or metastatic NPC with disease progression on or after platinum-containing chemotherapy.

LOQTORZI is commercially available for purchase through select specialty distributors including Cencora, Cardinal and McKesson. Coherus expects a product-specific, permanent J-code to be assigned to LOQTORZI in mid-2024.

