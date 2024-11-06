News & Insights

Stocks
CHRS

Coherus BioSciences Reports Strong Q3 2024 Growth

November 06, 2024 — 11:57 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Coherus Biosciences ( (CHRS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Coherus Biosciences presented to its investors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development and commercialization of innovative immunotherapies aimed at treating cancer, with a strong presence in the oncology sector. In the third quarter of 2024, Coherus BioSciences reported net revenue of $70.8 million, largely driven by a 30% increase in UDENYCA sales and a 50% rise in LOQTORZI revenue. This performance reflects the company’s strategic focus on oncology, resulting in comparable revenues to the third quarter of 2023 despite divestitures. Key financial metrics reveal an increase in UDENYCA sales to $66.1 million, ensuring its position as the second-leading product in the pegfilgrastim class. The company also reported a successful launch of LOQTORZI, with sales reaching $5.8 million in Q3 2024. Moreover, Coherus is advancing its immuno-oncology pipeline with multiple clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for casdozokitug in hepatocellular carcinoma. Looking ahead, Coherus remains committed to expanding its oncology portfolio and enhancing its manufacturing capabilities, with plans for increased packaging and labeling capacity. The company’s strategic initiatives and ongoing research efforts position it for continued progress in delivering next-generation cancer therapies.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CHRS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.