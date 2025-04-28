Coherus BioSciences Reports Promising Clinical Data for CHS-114 Combined with Toripalimab in HNSCC and Gastric Cancer

CHS-114 shows promise in HNSCC with toripalimab; ongoing study results expected mid-2026. Investor call scheduled today.

Coherus BioSciences has announced promising results from its ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of CHS-114, a selective anti-CCR8 antibody, in combination with toripalimab for patients with recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). The trial demonstrated a confirmed partial response in a heavily pretreated patient resistant to PD-1 therapy, significant depletion of CCR8+ Treg cells, and an increase in CD8+ T cells, indicating the treatment's anti-tumor activity. With a manageable safety profile, the results support further exploration of CHS-114 in HNSCC and gastric cancer, alongside ongoing studies. Coherus plans to share additional data in the first half of 2026 and will host a conference call to discuss these findings with study investigators.

Potential Positives

CHS-114 demonstrated clinical efficacy by achieving a confirmed partial response in a heavily pretreated PD-1 refractory patient, indicating potential for effective treatment in challenging cases.

The data supports the continued evaluation and expansion of CHS-114 in combination with toripalimab, enhancing its prospects in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) and gastric cancer.

The ongoing Phase 1b dose optimization study has promising expected results in the first half of 2026, indicating potential for future advancements in treatment applications.

The favorable safety profile of CHS-114, consistent with advanced disease and existing therapies, suggests a manageable treatment option for patients.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights that CHS-114 was tested in a heavily pretreated PD-1 refractory patient, indicating that the patient population is challenging and may not represent the effectiveness of the treatment in broader or less refractory cases.

Results from the ongoing Phase 1 trial are not expected until the first half of 2026, suggesting a prolonged timeline for potential commercialization or further development, which could lead to investor uncertainty.

The company faces inherent risks and uncertainties in conducting clinical trials, as stated in the forward-looking statements section, which could impact future development and financial performance.

FAQ

What is CHS-114 and its purpose?

CHS-114 is a selective, cytolytic anti-CCR8 antibody designed to treat cancers like head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).

How effective is CHS-114 in clinical trials?

Clinical trials have shown CHS-114 can induce significant Treg cell depletion and promising antitumor activity when combined with toripalimab.

When will results from ongoing studies be available?

Results from the second-line dose optimization study in HNSCC and gastric cancer are expected in the first half of 2026.

What is the safety profile of CHS-114?

CHS-114 has a manageable safety profile consistent with advanced disease and known safety issues of toripalimab.

Who can join the Phase 1 study of CHS-114?

Patients with advanced solid tumors, including those with recurrent HNSCC, are eligible for the ongoing Phase 1 study of CHS-114.

– CHS-114 demonstrates clinical efficacy and proof of mechanism in HNSCC in combination with toripalimab –









– Confirmed partial response in heavily pretreated PD-1 refractory patient supports expansion in HNSCC and gastric cancer in combination with toripalimab –









– A second-line Phase 1 dose optimization study in HNSCC and gastric cancer is ongoing; results expected in the first half of 2026–









– Coherus to host investor and analyst call with study investigator, Dr. Douglas Adkins, Washington University, today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time–







REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus,” NASDAQ: CHRS), today announced data from its ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating CHS-114, a selective, cytolytic anti-CCR8 antibody, as monotherapy and in combination with toripalimab in patients with recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) evaluating two pharmacologically active doses of CHS-114 for dose optimization. These data are being presented at the 2025 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, taking place April 25-30, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois.





The data showed a confirmed partial response in a heavily pretreated PD-1 refractory patient, a > 50% depletion in CCR8+ Treg, and an increase in CD8+ T cells, consistent with anti-tumor activity and demonstrating proof of mechanism. Importantly, the safety profile was consistent with advanced disease and the known safety profile of toripalimab. These data support continued evaluation of CHS-114 in combination with other therapies, including toripalimab. Results support advancement and ongoing enrolment in Part 3 of the study evaluating CHS-114 with toripalimab in HNSCC (n = 40).





CHS-114 is an afucosylated CCR8 monoclonal antibody and is the only known selective molecule designed to exclusively target human CCR8 with no off-target binding and preferentially kills CCR8+ Tregs within the tumor microenvironment while preserving CD8+ effector T cells and Tregs in normal tissue.





“The data to date demonstrate a robust depletion of Treg cells in tumors, with a manageable safety profile, and a patient with a meaningful clinical response, which is highly encouraging,” said Rosh Dias, M.D., Coherus’ Chief Medical Officer. “Furthermore, the profound increase in CD8+ T cells, making these tumors immunologically hot, is exciting as it supports CHS-114 being combined with several treatment modalities including T Cell Engagers. Head and neck cancer is an important strategic focus for Coherus, but CHS-114 has the potential, based on its mechanism of action, to treat many solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer and other large, underserved immuno-oncology indications, like colorectal cancer. We look forward to sharing further head and neck and gastric cancer data in the first half of next year.”





“One of the biggest challenges in oncology has been finding a treatment that depletes Treg cells and relieves immune suppression in the tumor without causing collateral autoimmune disease or affecting antitumor T cells,” said Douglas Adkins, M.D., Professor of Medicine, Director, Section of Head and Neck and Thyroid Medical Oncology, Division of Medical Oncology, Washington University School of Medicine. “These early clinical results are exactly what we’ve been hoping for and demonstrate CHS-114’s ability to remodel the tumor microenvironment in favor of anti-tumor activity. I am looking forward to exploring this treatment combination for solid tumor patients, even beyond head and neck.”







Results from Phase 1b dose expansion trial evaluating CHS-114 monotherapy and with toripalimab in HNSCC







This open-label Phase 1b clinical trial evaluated CHS-114 as a single-agent and in combination with toripalimab in 21 patients with advanced solid tumors including HNSCC. Patients received either CHS-114 alone or in combination with toripalimab (240 mg) q3w. The primary endpoint of the study was to determine dose limiting toxicities (DLTs) and treatment emergent adverse events (TEAEs), with the goal of identifying two recommended doses for expansion. Key secondary endpoints included objective response rate (ORR) based on investigator review per RECIST v1.1 as well as pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics (PK/PD).





As of the data cutoff date of January 24, 2025:







CHS-114 monotherapy demonstrated Treg cell depletion (range of decrease: 52-97%), and significant increase in CD8+ T cells in the tumor, establishing proof of mechanism and confirming the doses are pharmacologically active.





CHS-114 with toripalimab had promising antitumor activity in HNSCC that warrants continued exploration.





CHS-114 administration leads to a substantial increase in CD8+ T cells in the tumor microenvironment, providing a strong rationale for combining with toripalimab and other drugs such as T cell engagers and bispecifics.







A confirmed partial response was achieved in the high dose cohort of CHS-114 in combination with toripalimab in a heavily pre-treated PD-1 refractory patient (PD-L1 low), demonstrating CHS-114 in combination with toripalimab can potentially overcome PD-1 resistance.



CHS-114 with and without toripalimab had a manageable safety profile in HNSCC patients, with TEAEs consistent with advanced disease and the known safety profile of toripalimab.



Two CHS-114 doses were selected for dose optimization based on safety, peripheral CCR8+ Treg depletion, PK and biomarker data.







These results support continued evaluation of CHS-114 in combination with other drugs including toripalimab, with broad potential applications in many solid tumors with a high density of CCR8+ Treg cells. A second-line HNSCC dose optimization study of CHS-114 in combination with toripalimab in HNSCC and gastric cancer patients is ongoing, with anticipated results in the first half of 2026 The current study design is expected to address the regulatory requirements under Project Optimus



1



and support the recommendation of a phase 2 dose by early 2026.







AACR 2025 Presentation Details









Title:





Phase 1 study of anti-CCR8 antibody CHS-114 with and without anti-PD-1 antibody toripalimab in patients with advanced solid tumors









Lead Author:



Francis Worden, M.D.,



University of Michigan









Abstract #:



CT038







Poster Session:



Phase 0 and Phase 1 Clinical Trials







Poster Section 49:



Poster board 17







Date and Time:



Monday, April 28, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CDT







Conference Call Information for Investors and Analysts







Coherus Chief Development Officer, Dr. Theresa LaVallee, and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Rosh Dias, will host a presentation and discussion of new clinical data from the Phase 1 study with CHS-114 with and without anti-PD-1 antibody toripalimab with study investigator, Dr. Douglas Adkins of Washington University.





When: Monday, April 28, 2025, starting at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time





Investors and analysts are invited to listen into a live audio webcast of the presentation. To access the conference call, please pre-register through the following link to receive dial-in information and a personal PIN to access the live call:



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI5eb6be782f004f9bb4e652903aabafe4







Please dial in 15 minutes early to ensure a timely connection to the call.





Webcast:



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yawixgnq







An archived webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the Coherus website at



https://investors.coherus.com/events-presentations



.







About the CHS-114 Phase 1 Study











The Phase 1 study (NCT05635643) is a dose escalation, dose optimization, and expansion study evaluating CHS-114 as a monotherapy and in combination with toripalimab, a next-generation PD-1 inhibitor. Arm 1a (first-in-human dose escalation) enrolled 20 patients with advanced solid tumors including 2 patients with HNSCC and evaluated multiple dose levels (5-1200 mg) of CHS-114 monotherapy. Arm 1b evaluated two pharmacologically active doses of CHS-114 monotherapy in 12 HNSCC patients with paired tumor biopsies. Arm 2 evaluated two pharmacologically active doses of CHS-114 with toripalimab in 7 patients. Arm 3 is evaluating two pharmacologically active doses of CHS-114 with toripalimab in 40 patients with second-line HNSCC. Primary objectives are to optimize the CHS-114 dose(s) for expansion and evaluate the safety of CHS-114 with toripalimab. Secondary objectives were to evaluate the safety, PK, and antitumor activity of CHS-114 with and without toripalimab and assess biomarkers, including changes in regulatory T cells (Tregs) and CD8+ T cells in paired tumor biopsies and other immune biomarkers.







About CHS-114







CHS-114, an afucosylated, cytolytic CCR8 monoclonal antibody, is designed to selectively target human CCR8 and preferentially kill CCR8+ Tregs within the tumor microenvironment while preserving CD8+ effector T cells and Tregs in normal tissue. In preclinical studies, CHS-114 induced antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) and/or antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis (ADCP) to deplete tumoral CCR8+ Tregs. In addition, treatment with CHS-114 alone reduced tumor growth in murine models, and enhanced antitumor activity was observed in combination with anti-PD-1 treatment. CHS-114 is currently being evaluated in combination with toripalimab in two Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors, including head and neck cancer (NCT05635643) and gastric cancer (NCT06657144).







About Coherus BioSciences







Coherus is a fully integrated commercial-stage innovative oncology company with an approved next-generation PD-1 inhibitor, LOQTORZI



®



(toripalimab-tpzi), growing revenues and a promising pipeline that includes two mid-stage clinical candidates targeting liver, lung, head & neck, and other cancers. Our strategy is to grow sales of LOQTORZI in nasopharyngeal carcinoma and advance the development of new indications for LOQTORZI in combination with both our pipeline candidates as well as our partners’, driving sales multiples and synergies from proprietary combinations.





Coherus’ immuno-oncology pipeline includes multiple antibody immunotherapy candidates focused on enhancing the innate and adaptive immune responses to enable a robust antitumor response and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Casdozokitug is a novel IL-27 antagonistic antibody currently being evaluated in multiple Phase 1/2 and Phase 2 studies in patients with advanced solid tumors including in non-small cell lung cancer and in hepatocellular carcinoma. CHS-114 is a highly selective cytolytic anti-CCR8 antibody currently in Phase 1 studies in patients with advanced solid tumors, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and gastric cancer.





For more information about LOQTORZI, including the U.S. Prescribing Information and important safety information, please visit



www.loqtorzi.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







The statements in this press release include express or implied forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act about Coherus that involve risks and uncertainties relating to future events and the future performance of Coherus. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Words such as “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “future,” “opportunity,” “likely,” “target,” variations of such words, and similar expressions or negatives of these words are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions.





Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding: the ability of Coherus’ pipeline to enhance outcomes for cancer patients; expectations about future synergies; projections about growth in sales; expectations for announcements about data or progress based on Coherus’ clinical trials in the future; and the assumptions underlying or relating to such statements.





These forward-looking statements are based on Coherus’ current plans, estimates and projections. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, assumptions and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond the control of Coherus. A number of important factors, including those described in this press release, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect future results and may cause these forward-looking statements to be inaccurate include, without limitation: uncertainties about the potential impact of unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, costs, expenses, earnings, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition and losses on Coherus’ future prospects, business and operations in the future; risks and uncertainties of conducting clinical trials; and risks and uncertainties of any litigation, regulatory actions and other legal proceedings.





While the foregoing list of factors presented here is considered representative, no list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that the transaction described above will in fact be consummated in the manner described or at all. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause Coherus’ future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Coherus’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 17, 2025, as updated by Coherus’ subsequent reports filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are made based on the current good faith beliefs and judgments of Coherus’ management, and the reader is cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements made by Coherus. Unless required by law, Coherus is not under any duty and undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes.





LOQTORZI is a registered trademark of Coherus BioSciences, Inc.





©2025 Coherus BioSciences, Inc. All rights reserved.







References









1



Project Optimus: Reforming the dose optimization and dose selection paradigm in oncology







Coherus BioSciences Contact Information:











For Investors:





Jodi Sievers





VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications







IR@coherus.com







For Media:





Argot Partners





(212) 600-1902







coherus@argotpartners.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.