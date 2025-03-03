Coherus BioSciences to Release Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 10, 2025

Coherus BioSciences will release its 2024 financial results on March 10, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 on March 10, 2025, after the market closes. Following the release, the management team will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results and provide a business update. Interested participants can pre-register for the call to receive connection details, and additional information will be available on the Coherus investors' website. Coherus focuses on developing innovative immunotherapies for cancer treatment, including its marketed product LOQTORZI® and a pipeline of candidates designed to enhance immune responses in patients.

Potential Positives

Coherus BioSciences will be releasing its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, indicating ongoing transparency and engagement with investors.

The conference call and webcast on March 10, 2025, will provide investors with insights into the company's financial performance and future direction, fostering investor confidence.

Coherus continues to strengthen its position in cancer treatment with a focus on innovative immunotherapies, showcasing its commitment to advancing healthcare solutions.

Potential Negatives

Failure to disclose specific financial performance metrics in advance of the scheduled call may raise concerns among investors about the company's transparency and financial health.

The timing of the financial results release, scheduled for after market close, might limit investor reaction to any negative news, potentially leading to a more significant impact on stock price during the next trading session.

The reliance on online registration for conference call access may hinder participation from interested stakeholders, potentially reducing stakeholder engagement and feedback.

FAQ

When will Coherus BioSciences release its financial results?

Coherus BioSciences will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results after market close on March 10, 2025.

What time is the Coherus conference call scheduled?

The conference call is scheduled for March 10, 2025, starting at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

How can I access the Coherus conference call?

You can access the conference call by pre-registering at the provided link to receive dial-in information and a personal PIN.

Where can I find the press release and financial materials?

The press release and related materials will be available at the Coherus investor relations website before the conference call.

What is the focus of Coherus BioSciences?

Coherus BioSciences focuses on developing immunotherapies for cancer treatment, including their marketed product LOQTORZI® and innovative pipelines.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus,” NASDAQ: CHRS) today announced that its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results will be released after market close on Monday, March 10, 2025. Starting at 5:00 p.m. ET on March 10, 2025, Coherus’ management team will host a conference call and webcast to discuss financial results and provide a general business update.







Conference Call Information







When: Monday, March 10, 2025, starting at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time





To access the conference call, please pre-register through the following link to receive dial-in information and a personal PIN to access the live call:



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIddb737c625d842e0867fa22a43106197







Webcast:



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3dwbidfe







The press release with the fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results and related materials will be available at https://investors.coherus.com/ before the start of the conference call.





A live and archived webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the Coherus website at



https://investors.coherus.com/events-presentations



following the conclusion of the live conference call.





Please dial in 15 minutes early to ensure a timely connection to the call.







Disclosure Information







Coherus uses the



https://investors.coherus.com



website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.







About Coherus







Coherus is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of innovative immunotherapies to treat cancer. Coherus markets LOQTORZI® (toripalimab-tpzi), a novel next-generation PD-1 inhibitor, and is developing an innovative immuno-oncology pipeline that is expected to synergize with its proven commercial capabilities in oncology.





Coherus’ immuno-oncology pipeline includes multiple antibody immunotherapy candidates focused on enhancing the innate and adaptive immune responses to enable a robust antitumor immunologic response and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Casdozokitug is a novel IL-27 antagonistic antibody currently being evaluated in three ongoing clinical studies: a Phase 1/2 study in advanced solid tumors and a Phase 2 study in hepatocellular carcinoma. CHS-114 is a highly selective, competitively positioned, cytolytic anti-CCR8 antibody currently in a Phase 1 study in patients with advanced solid tumors, including HNSCC.







Coherus Contact Information







Investors:





Jodi Sievers





VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications







IR@coherus.com





