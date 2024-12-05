Coherus Biosciences price target raised to $6 from $4 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) to $6 from $4 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm noted Coherus has reached an agreement to sell Udenyca for $483M cash upfront(plus up to $75M in sales milestones to Intas Pharmaceuticals. The big upfront payment removes a balance sheet overhang and funds its pipeline.

