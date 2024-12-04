News & Insights

Coherus Biosciences price target lowered to $7 from $12 at H.C. Wainwright

December 04, 2024 — 06:16 am EST

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao lowered the firm’s price target on Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) to $7 from $12 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm says the divestiture of Udenyca removes a debt overhang and gives Coherus operational focus on Loqtorzi. Coherus “scored a big win” with its announced divestiture of the Udenyca franchise for $483.4M upfront cash payment, giving the company the ability to largely eliminate debt from its balance sheet which has been the key overhang on shares, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

