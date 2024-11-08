Coherus Biosciences price target lowered to $4 from $8 at Baird

Baird analyst Colleen Kusy lowered the firm’s price target on Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) to $4 from $8 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said Coherus reported 3Q24 results, including higher-than-expected Udenyca revenue despite a temporary supply chain disruption, Loqtorzi sales in line with consensus, and updates for their main clinical assets, casdozo and CHS-114.

