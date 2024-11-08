Coherus Biosciences price target lowered to $4 from $8 at Baird

Baird analyst Colleen Kusy lowered the firm’s price target on Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) to $4 from $8 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said Coherus reported 3Q24 results, including higher-than-expected Udenyca revenue despite a temporary supply chain disruption, Loqtorzi sales in line with consensus, and updates for their main clinical assets, casdozo and CHS-114.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CHRS:
- Coherus BioSciences Reports Strong Q3 2024 Growth
- Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
- Biotech Alert: Searches spiking for these stocks today
- Coherus Biosciences Manages UDENYCA Supply Interruption and Cost Reductions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.