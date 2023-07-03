Coherus BioSciences launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's blockbuster Humira

Adds background in paragraphs 2-5

July 3 (Reuters) - Coherus BioSciences CHRS.O said on Monday it has launched a copycat version of AbbVie's ABBV.N Humira in the United States at a discount of over 85% to the blockbuster arthritis drug.

Coherus is the latest to launch the biosimilar to Humira in the U.S. market this month following Boehringer Ingelheim, Sandoz and Organon OGN.N.

While pills have extremely cheap generic versions, complex, expensive biologics made from living cells cannot be exactly duplicated. Their closest alternatives are called biosimilars.

Coherus said last month it would sell the biosimilar, branded as Yusimry, at $995 per carton, compared with the current list price of Humira of $6,922 per carton.

The company has also partnered with billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban's pharmaceuticals startup to sell the biosimilar at $569.27 plus dispensing and shipping fees.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy and Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Shounak Dasgupta)

